A Legacy Rooted in Service: Honoring Joseph J. Jannarone, Sr., Parsippany’s Champion of Parks and People

PARSIPPANY — Joseph J. Jannarone, Sr., a man whose passion for trees, parks, and community service helped shape Parsippany’s landscape—and spirit—for more than three decades.

Jannarone, known affectionately by many as “Joe,” leaves behind a legacy rooted in green spaces, children’s laughter, and civic pride. He served as the first Director of Parks and Forestry for the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, a department he helped launch in 1972 and led until his retirement in 2003. He was responsible for creating or improving at least 18 of the township’s 31 parks during his tenure. His efforts earned Parsippany national recognition as a “Tree City USA,” a designation it continues to hold decades later.

“He does what he does not because it’s his job, but because he believes it’s the right thing to do,” said former Parsippany Mayor Jack Conway in a 2002 Daily Record feature named Jannarone a Morris MVP. “He loves that town. He understands, but he’s just a wonderful human being.”

Joseph J. Jannarone proudly represents the Shriners, one of several community organizations he actively supported throughout his service in Parsippany.

Born in Belleville and raised in Bloomfield, Jannarone moved to Parsippany in 1957 and never looked back. His first job with the township was as a municipal forester. In the early days, he was a department of one—without vehicles or full-time staff, he oversaw Parsippany’s forests and parks largely on his own. “When I started, no forestry policies were established at all,” he once said. “Everything that was done was done with outside contractors.”

Jannarone built a reputation for innovation and heart. In 1987, when a Parsippany mother approached the township in search of a playground suitable for her disabled son, Jannarone took action. He was astonished to learn there were no disability-friendly playgrounds in the region. Undeterred, he sourced the equipment himself and by 1988 had transformed a small green tract into Knoll Park in Lake Hiawatha—the first handicap-accessible park in New Jersey. The jungle gym, designed with ramps and swings to accommodate wheelchairs, became one of Jannarone’s proudest accomplishments. “When you plant trees, you see them grow, and when you build parks, you get a lot of satisfaction seeing them used,” he once said.

Beyond parks, Jannarone fiercely advocated tree planting and environmental stewardship. In 1974, he launched an Arbor Day program to distribute pine seedlings to every third-grade student in the township. That tradition continues today, with over 150,000 trees estimated to have taken root across Parsippany because of his efforts. He also led the first full tree inventory in town with the help of Rutgers University interns, cataloging more than 22,000 trees and initiating sustainable removal and replanting programs.

His attention to detail and community needs didn’t stop at playgrounds or seedlings. Jannarone was key in revitalizing downtown areas like Lake Hiawatha, converting vacant or neglected properties into pocket parks and community green spaces. The 2002 “Oasis Park” on North Beverwyck Road was an example. “It’s a place where people can sit, relax and enjoy,” he told The Star-Ledger during construction.

In honor of his extraordinary contributions, the township named Jannarone Park after him in 2004. There, near a bustling playground, stands a sign bearing his name—a simple but powerful reminder of a man who dedicated his life to building places where others could laugh, play, and feel at home.

Joseph J. Jannarone stands proudly in front of a Parsippany athletic field—one of many recreational spaces improved under his leadership as Director of Parks and Forests.

Joseph Jannarone Sr.. was also an active member of many community organizations, including the Colonial Prospect Lodge #24 Masonic Lodge in Chester, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, the Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge 2561, and the 200 Club of Morris County. His commitment to service extended well beyond his municipal duties.

Joseph J. Jannarone’s life was one of service, rooted deeply in the soil of Parsippany. The trees he planted, both literal and metaphorical, will continue to grow for generations.

Joseph J. Jannarone, Sr. stands proudly in front of the Jannarone Park sign, a lasting tribute to his decades of dedication to Parsippany’s parks, trees, and community spirit.