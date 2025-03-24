Monday, March 24, 2025
Musella Files for Mayor with More than 1,000 Petition Signatures

Sets Stage for Heated Parsippany Election

By Frank L. Cahill
Councilman Justin Musella, joined by Council candidates Casey (Kaushik) Parikh and John Bielen, officially filed to run in the upcoming Parsippany-Troy Hills election after Team Musella garnered over 1,000 signatures from local residents. Parsippany resident Elaine Gavalyas is pictured showing her support.

PARSIPPANY — The race for Parsippany-Troy Hills mayor is officially on. Councilman Justin Musella has filed his petition to run for mayor, leading a powerhouse ticket with council candidates Casey (Kaushik) Parikh and John Bielen.

Musella stormed Town Hall with over 1,000 signatures from Parsippany residents, signaling strong grassroots momentum behind their campaign.

“I’m incredibly humbled by and grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received from the people of Parsippany,” Musella said. “Our team is focused on delivering real results, restoring transparency, and protecting taxpayers.”

Musella, Parikh, and Bielen are campaigning on responsible leadership, community engagement, and forward-thinking solutions to address Parsippany’s rapid growth.

Their filing sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown against Team Barberio, the rival slate of incumbent Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, and newcomer Jigar Shah. Team Barberio previously filed for the June 10 primary, but the number of signatures submitted remains unknown, while Musella was transparent about his 1,000-plus signatures. Township Clerk Khaled Madin confirmed that Parsippany Focus must file an OPRA (Open Public Records Act) request to obtain that information.

As of 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 24, no Democratic candidates had entered the race. With the filing deadline looming at 4:00 p.m. today, the window is closing fast.

Meanwhile, speculation surrounding former Councilman Robert Peluso’s mayoral ambitions has fizzled—he has yet to file, despite months of rumors hinting at a potential bid.

Stay updated with Parsippany Focus for the latest developments as this heated election battle unfolds.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
