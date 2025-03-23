Update: Collapsed Pipe on Route 287 North; Highway Now Open

PARSIPPANY — Here’s an update on the previously reported “sinkhole” on Route 287 North, just north of Exit 41.

A video inspection revealed a collapsed section of pipe measuring approximately 80 feet long and 15 feet deep.

The corrugated metal pipe (CMP) connects to a box culvert, which will also need to be inspected.

Crews have begun digging the trench to remove the damaged pipe. The current estimate for completion is three days. Crews are working through the weekend attempting to be completed by Monday rush hour.

The highway remains open, with just the left lane closed for construction.

Senator Pennacchio updated Parsippany Focus, Sunday morning: “Everything is on schedule.. Pipes are being replaced and are on target to be open very early Monday a.m.”

Update: All lanes of the highway are now open.