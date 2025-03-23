Monday, March 24, 2025
Local News

Update: Collapsed Pipe on Route 287 North; Highway Now Open

Update: All lanes of the highway are now open.

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
A sinkhole has developed on Interstate 287 northbound in Parsippany-Troy Hills, prompting lane closures Friday afternoon.

PARSIPPANY — Here’s an update on the previously reported “sinkhole” on Route 287 North, just north of Exit 41.

A video inspection revealed a collapsed section of pipe measuring approximately 80 feet long and 15 feet deep.

The corrugated metal pipe (CMP) connects to a box culvert, which will also need to be inspected.

Crews have begun digging the trench to remove the damaged pipe. The current estimate for completion is three days. Crews are working through the weekend attempting to be completed by Monday rush hour.

The highway remains open, with just the left lane closed for construction.

Senator Pennacchio updated Parsippany Focus, Sunday morning: “Everything is on schedule.. Pipes are being replaced and are on target to be open very early Monday a.m.”

Update: All lanes of the highway are now open.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
