Acclaimed Artist and Designer Kim Parker to Host Book Talk and Art Showcase at Maxfield Engine House Gallery

MORRIS COUNTY — Kim Parker, an internationally celebrated artist, lifestyle designer, author, educator, and musician, will present a special discussion of her bestselling book Kim Parker Home: A Life in Design on Saturday, March 29, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Maxfield Engine House Gallery, located at 713 Main Street in Boonton.

The event is in conjunction with the current exhibition, Artists as Advocates of the NJ Highlands Coalition, and features a captivating solo show entitled Kim Parker: Interior Gardens. The exhibition showcases Parker’s vibrant body of work, which includes art, surface design products, paintings, fashion, textiles, home furnishings, and more.

Founded in 1988, the New Jersey Highlands Coalition works to protect, restore, and enhance the natural and cultural resources of the Highlands regions of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

About Kim Parker:

Based in Sussex County, Kim Parker is known worldwide for her exuberant, modern floral art and designs. Her signature aesthetic graces many lifestyle products, including rugs, dinnerware, bedding, wallpaper, wall art, and giftware. Her namesake collections are sold globally.

In 2023, the Art Director of the United States Postal Service commissioned Parker to create two floral stamps—“Celebration Blooms” and “Wedding Blooms”—painted in her signature style. Released in March 2024, these stamps remain available at post offices nationwide.

A classically trained flutist, Parker earned her degree in Flute Performance from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. She taught herself floral painting and textile design between concerts, blending musical lyricism, discipline, and harmony into her artistic practice. She comes from a family of artists and musicians and has immersed herself in the visual and performing arts her whole life.

Her work has earned numerous accolades, including the Elle Decoration Award, the Design and Decoration (D&D) Award, and the Observer Magazine Award. She has been featured in prestigious publications such as British Vogue, Elle, House & Garden, Architectural Digest, The Guardian, The New York Times, and The World of Interiors.

Her published works include the critically acclaimed Kim Parker Home: A Life in Design (Harry N. Abrams), Interior Gardens: A New York Memoir, and children’s books Counting in the Garden and Zen in the Garden.

For more about the artist, visit: www.kimparker.tv