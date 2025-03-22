Saturday, March 22, 2025
HomeLocal NewsAcclaimed Artist and Designer Kim Parker to Host Book Talk and Art...
Local News

Acclaimed Artist and Designer Kim Parker to Host Book Talk and Art Showcase at Maxfield Engine House Gallery

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2305
Kim Parker, an internationally celebrated artist, lifestyle designer, author, educator, and musician

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Kim Parker, an internationally celebrated artist, lifestyle designer, author, educator, and musician, will present a special discussion of her bestselling book Kim Parker Home: A Life in Design on Saturday, March 29, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Maxfield Engine House Gallery, located at 713 Main Street in Boonton.

The event is in conjunction with the current exhibition, Artists as Advocates of the NJ Highlands Coalition, and features a captivating solo show entitled Kim Parker: Interior Gardens. The exhibition showcases Parker’s vibrant body of work, which includes art, surface design products, paintings, fashion, textiles, home furnishings, and more.

Founded in 1988, the New Jersey Highlands Coalition works to protect, restore, and enhance the natural and cultural resources of the Highlands regions of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

About Kim Parker:

Based in Sussex County, Kim Parker is known worldwide for her exuberant, modern floral art and designs. Her signature aesthetic graces many lifestyle products, including rugs, dinnerware, bedding, wallpaper, wall art, and giftware. Her namesake collections are sold globally.

In 2023, the Art Director of the United States Postal Service commissioned Parker to create two floral stamps—“Celebration Blooms” and “Wedding Blooms”—painted in her signature style. Released in March 2024, these stamps remain available at post offices nationwide.

A classically trained flutist, Parker earned her degree in Flute Performance from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. She taught herself floral painting and textile design between concerts, blending musical lyricism, discipline, and harmony into her artistic practice. She comes from a family of artists and musicians and has immersed herself in the visual and performing arts her whole life.

Her work has earned numerous accolades, including the Elle Decoration Award, the Design and Decoration (D&D) Award, and the Observer Magazine Award. She has been featured in prestigious publications such as British VogueElleHouse & GardenArchitectural DigestThe GuardianThe New York Times, and The World of Interiors.

Her published works include the critically acclaimed Kim Parker Home: A Life in Design (Harry N. Abrams), Interior Gardens: A New York Memoir, and children’s books Counting in the Garden and Zen in the Garden.

For more about the artist, visit: www.kimparker.tv

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Bucco Bill to Commemorate Marines with Special License Plate Advances
Next article
Update: Hole on Route 287 North
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »