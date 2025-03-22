Bucco Bill to Commemorate Marines with Special License Plate Advances

MORRIS COUNTY—The Senate Transportation Committee approved bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senate Republican Leader Anthony M. Bucco (R-25) that would allow Marines to obtain special commemorative license plates.

“Our combat veterans have made extraordinary sacrifices in service to our nation, and it is only right that we ensure they receive the recognition they deserve,” said Sen. Bucco. “Marines are unintentionally excluded from obtaining special license plates that honor their combat service. This bill would correct this oversight by extending eligibility to those who bravely served our nation and were awarded the Combat Action Ribbon.”

Current law only provides license plates to recipients of the Combat Infantryman Badge, which is not awarded to Marines. Senator Bucco’s bill, S-2911, would amend existing law to allow Marines who are awarded the Combat Action Ribbon to obtain commemorative license plates to designate their combat service.