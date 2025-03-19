Free Tax Benefits Presentation: Navigating the PAS-1-Application

PARSIPPANY — Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will host a free Tax Benefits Presentation on Thursday, April 17, at the Parsippany Senior Center, 1130 Knoll Road, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Learn how to apply for the new PAS-1 property tax benefit, available to residents aged 65 and older or those receiving Social Security disability benefits. Get step-by-step guidance through the application process and have your questions answered.

This session is free and open to all senior residents. Register today by calling (973) 263-7352.