Thursday, March 13, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Neglia’s Ignorant Comment Proves He Sees All Indians as ‘Patel’

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
835

Dear Editor:

At the witch hunt council meeting against Councilman Musella over traffic stop that happened over almost 2 years ago, angry and arrogant councilman Neglia called his council running mate JIGAR Shah who admitted his role in the absentee ballots fraud debacle, ‘JIGAR PATEL’! 

 This hysterical mistake by Mr Neglia, clearly reveals what Mr Neglia thinks of the Indian community in Parsippany.

This exposes his ignorance about his running mate and Indians in town.

He always talks about being a friend of the Indian community, but that is to get their votes without earning it. He thinks all Indians have a last name Patel.

This is an insult to the Indian community. He rubber stamped all Indians as Patel. It is an insult to all Patels to call JIGAR Shah a Patel. What was Neglia thinking? Shame on you.

Parth Patel



Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

