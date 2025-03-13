Letter to the Editor: Jamie Barberio – A Brute in a Suit Who Fears Accountability and opponents

Dear Editor:

I grew up in Soviet Russia. There used to be a saying, “Show me an enemy, and I’ll show you a crime,” so I remember the KGB and the likes of all local Politburo members acting without mercy towards any perceived opponents. I believe Jamie Barberio would have fit in very well with the USSR.

Instead of leading Parsippany with integrity, he has resorted to the dirtiest, most despicable political tricks to silence his opponent, Councilman Justin Musella. Last Tuesday, Barberio and his gang of political enforcers—Frank Neglia, Paul Carifi, and Matt McGrath—voted to weaponize the township attorney against Musella, pushing forward a sham censure resolution. Their goal? Intimidation. Their method? Lawfare. Their justification? A flimsy, recycled traffic stop video from over a year ago that proves nothing but their desperation. Parsippany residents are not stupid. We see through this nonsense.

Barberio is terrified because Musella’s results-driven leadership is resonating with the community, instead of talking about the real issues—our skyrocketing taxes, mismanaged PILOT deals, and crumbling infrastructure—Barberio wants us to focus on a routine traffic stop where no laws were broken. The officer knew Musella and his wife personally, and neither asked for special treatment. Yet, Barberio, in a shameless act of political thuggery, has twisted this into a so-called “ethics” violation. Let’s be clear: This is not about ethics. This is about silencing a political opponent who is exposing Barberio’s failures. This is the same playbook Joe Biden used against Donald Trump—weaponizing the system against those who threaten the status quo. But just like Biden’s lawfare backfired, this will too. The people of Parsippany won’t be bullied, and we certainly won’t be distracted by this weak, transparent attempt to take down a rising leader. The truth is, Barberio is scared. He knows that Musella’s work ethic, civic dedication, and results-driven service make him a formidable challenger. And in typical corrupt politician fashion, when Barberio can’t win on merit, he resorts to underhanded tactics.

This is the same man who has used taxpayer dollars to conduct retaliatory audits, targeted local business owners who support Musella, and even misused police resources to intimidate his opposition. Barberio even had fully uniformed, on-duty police officers at his February 12th campaign event at the Knoll Country Club. He had the arrogance to publicly post pictures of taxpayer paid resources at a political event instead of patrolling the township —an outright abuse of power. This isn’t leadership. This is political thuggery. Parsippany deserves better. We deserve a mayor who focuses on real solutions, not someone who abuses his office to settle political scores. Shame on you, Jamie Barberio. As a past supporter, I never thought you’d stoop so low. But now, you’ve revealed exactly who you are: a thug in a suit who will do anything to cling to power. The people of Parsippany will not be intimidated. We will not be fooled.

In closing, as a young Russian, I still remember in 1987 when Ronald Reagan said, “Tear down this wall,” mobilizing millions of Russians who wanted the USSR to end. On June 10th, 2025, we will be saying, “Mr. Barberio, It’s Time to Go!” when he’s voted out of office!

Sam Labkovsky

Long time Republican & Resident