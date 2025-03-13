Thursday, March 13, 2025
Rep. Sherrill Launches Seventh Annual Congressional Art Competition

Esther Hong, Millburn High School, “Protesting for Eggs & Tomatoes” last years winner

MORRIS COUNTY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) announced the launch of her seventh annual Congressional Art Competition for high school students in New Jersey’s Eleventh District. The competition allows high school students to showcase their creativity and artistic expression. The winning artist’s piece will be displayed in the United States Capitol. 

Esther Hong, Millburn High School, “Protesting for Eggs & Tomatoes”

“Every year, I love seeing our high school students use the Congressional Art Competition to showcase their talent, creativity, and hard work! I look forward to coming together as a community to celebrate our young artists. I encourage each high school to participate by submitting artwork,” said Rep. Sherrill.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent nationwide and in each congressional district. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of judges select the winning entries. The winner’s artwork will be displayed alongside winners from nationwide for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

Artwork submitted for NJ-11’s competition will be displayed at an art show and reception. The winner will be announced at this reception.

NJ-11 high schools can select one student’s work to submit, and the art must be dropped off at Rep. Sherrill’s District Office. The deadline to submit the school’s nomination is April 10th. Your nominee’s artwork is due at Rep. Sherrill’s District Office by April 18th. 

Rep. Sherrill’s office is at 357 S Livingston Ave, Suite 201, Livingston, NJ, 07039. To view the full guidelines and information about the Congressional Art Competition, click here. 

Ester Hong of Millburn High School won last year with her painting, “Protesting for Eggs and Tomatoes.” To see her winning piece, click here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
