Letter to the Editor: March 18: A Call to Stand Against Political Gamesmanship

Dear Editor,

There’s no place in politics for weaponizing the government to punish people who differ in ideology from the powers that be.

We previously saw what the political persecution of President Trump did during the election cycle of 2024.

As an undecided voter, I felt compelled to speak up about the upcoming primary election for Parsippany Mayor, which should give everyone pause to think about what’s transpired over the past couple of weeks.

Why am I writing about this now? Because as I follow the local news in town and I read about the recent turn of events, I have to question why a situation that occurred in 2023 is being brought forth into the public forum at this time? In other words, the real question should be: Why is it that the Mayor, as well as some of the Council members (3/4) are addressing something that took place over fifteen months ago NOW? Does the government in our town move that slow? It’s doubtful. It’s said that timing is everything and it seems to me that the timing of this censure vote is very obvious and with deliberate intention.

As I followed this situation, I actually thought I might be watching a real-life episode of “Suits” rather than a Town Council meeting. I would venture to say most of my fellow citizens would view the actions taken at the March 4th Council meeting as unnecessary and certainly beneath all of our town leaders.

Mayor Barberio, I have always dealt with you respectfully as the elder statesman of Parsippany. I think it’s unbecoming of your office to set something like this in motion, particularly at this time. Councilmen Neglia, Carifi, and McGrath, I hope you reconsider your decision to join in on this action.

I know Councilman Musella just like I know you all. That said, I’ve always respected him as my voice at town hall. At a time like this, I have to ask, shouldn’t the citizens of our town have the opportunity to judge our candidates’ qualifications based upon merit, accomplishments, and the virtue of their policies that would best benefit Parsippany? Given that I doubt anyone in public life is without indiscretion or baggage, is there any place for thinly veiled attacks on an individual for having opposing viewpoints? Or will we all get down in the dirt and start digging into each other’s lives? I strongly suspect no one would be immune, especially during such a critical time when we’re choosing our leadership in 2025.

I will attend the final vote on these phony charges against Councilman Musella during the March 18th Council meeting and bring my neighbors to speak out.

I hope all people, regardless of political affiliation, show up and protest this injustice.

Respectfully,

John Cosgrove