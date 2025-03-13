Thursday, March 13, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: March 18: A Call to Stand Against Political...
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: March 18: A Call to Stand Against Political Gamesmanship

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
247

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor,

There’s no place in politics for weaponizing the government to punish people who differ in ideology from the powers that be. 

We previously saw what the political persecution of President Trump did during the election cycle of 2024.

As an undecided voter, I felt compelled to speak up about the upcoming primary election for Parsippany Mayor, which should give everyone pause to think about what’s transpired over the past couple of weeks. 

Why am I writing about this now? Because as I follow the local news in town and I read about the recent turn of events, I have to question why a situation that occurred in 2023 is being brought forth into the public forum at this time? In other words, the real question should be: Why is it that the Mayor, as well as some of the Council members (3/4) are addressing something that took place over fifteen months ago NOW? Does the government in our town move that slow? It’s doubtful. It’s said that timing is everything and it seems to me that the timing of this censure vote is very obvious and with deliberate intention. 

As I followed this situation, I actually thought I might be watching a real-life episode of “Suits” rather than a Town Council meeting. I would venture to say most of my fellow citizens would view the actions taken at the March 4th Council meeting as unnecessary and certainly beneath all of our town leaders. 

 Mayor Barberio, I have always dealt with you respectfully as the elder statesman of Parsippany. I think it’s unbecoming of your office to set something like this in motion, particularly at this time. Councilmen Neglia, Carifi, and McGrath, I hope you reconsider your decision to join in on this action. 

I know Councilman Musella just like I know you all. That said, I’ve always respected him as my voice at town hall. At a time like this, I have to ask, shouldn’t the citizens of our town have the opportunity to judge our candidates’ qualifications based upon merit, accomplishments, and the virtue of their policies that would best benefit Parsippany? Given that I doubt anyone in public life is without indiscretion or baggage, is there any place for thinly veiled attacks on an individual for having opposing viewpoints? Or will we all get down in the dirt and start digging into each other’s lives? I strongly suspect no one would be immune, especially during such a critical time when we’re choosing our leadership in 2025. 

I will attend the final vote on these phony charges against Councilman Musella during the March 18th Council meeting and bring my neighbors to speak out.

I hope all people, regardless of political affiliation, show up and protest this injustice. 

Respectfully, 

John Cosgrove

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections is Hiring
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Jamie Barberio – A Brute in a Suit Who Fears Accountability and opponents
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »