Saturday, March 8, 2025
Parsippany Lions Club Hosts Free Vision Screening Event

Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Lions Club, in collaboration with the Parsippany Library, offers free vision screenings through its “Vision of Hope” program, ensuring everyone deserves 20/20 vision. The event is open to residents of Parsippany and neighboring towns. It will take place on Saturday, March 29, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Parsippany Troy-Hills Library, located at 449 Halsey Road, Parsippany.

This initiative is aimed at individuals, families, and children without vision insurance and families earning up to 200% of the poverty line. A photo ID is required for participation.

How to Register

Residents are encouraged to register in advance for priority check-in by clicking here.

How You Can Help

The Parsippany Lions Club is also seeking donations for eyeglasses to help those in need. Financial assistance for eyeglasses will be provided based on proof of income and available sponsorship funds.

Mail Checks to:
Parsippany Lions Club
1081 Parsippany Blvd., Suite 101
Parsippany, NJ 07054

Send Digital Payments via Zelle:
Parsippany Lions Club
Phone: 862-579-8822

Community Support & Partners

This event is made possible with the support of America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Innovation Intelligence Impact (i3), and New York Life.

For further details, contact Meena A. Upadhyay at (732) 529-5814 or mupadhyay@ft.newyorklife.com.

Join the Parsippany Lions Club in making a visible difference in the community by ensuring better vision for those in need!

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
