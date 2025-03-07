Parsippany Neighborhood Watch Partners with Mt. Tabor Fire Department for Fire Safety Presentation

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Neighborhood Watch (PNW) is partnering with the Mt. Tabor Fire Department to host an informative fire safety and emergency response session. The event will occur on Tuesday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. at 909 Tabor Road, Morris Plains (District 1 Firehouse).

This collaborative effort aims to educate residents on practical fire safety tips, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to protect their families in emergencies. The Mt. Tabor Fire Department will conduct a live demonstration, offering insight into the rapid response strategies employed by firefighters in critical situations.

“Community safety is a shared responsibility, and by working together, we can ensure that everyone is prepared for the unexpected,” said a representative from the Parsippany Neighborhood Watch. “We encourage residents to join us for this important event and learn to take proactive steps in emergency preparedness.”

Attendees will also be able to engage with local firefighters, ask questions, and receive guidance on home fire prevention, escape planning, and emergency response techniques.