Parsippany Hosts Free Shred-It Event for Residents

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany residents are invited to participate in a Free Shred-It Event on Saturday, May 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 1001 Parsippany Blvd.

This initiative provides residents with a secure and convenient way to dispose of sensitive documents, ensuring personal information remains protected from identity theft and fraud. Two trucks are available, and there is no weight limit, so attendees can bring as many documents as needed for safe and efficient shredding.

The event is open to all Parsippany residents, and participants are encouraged to arrive early to take advantage of the free service. Residents should bring paper documents only, as binders, plastics, and non-paper materials will not be accepted.

This initiative is part of the town’s ongoing efforts to support environmental sustainability and data security. It ensures that confidential materials are properly disposed of while also encouraging recycling.