Ana Jorge Leads Insightful Session on Setting Boundaries at PACC Event

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC) Women in Business hosted an energizing morning event on “How to Build the Perfect Boundaries in Life & Work—Without Guilt!” The event occurred on Thursday, March 6th, at 8:30 a.m. at PACC headquarters, 90 East Halsey Road, Suite 322.

Attendees enjoyed a complimentary networking session over coffee and bagels, followed by an engaging and practical learning experience led by Ana Jorge, a Work-Life Harmony Expert, Executive Leadership Coach, Trainer, and Speaker.

Jorge shared her expertise in helping professionals establish balance, maximize productivity, and set effective boundaries in their personal and professional lives. Her dynamic approach provided actionable strategies that empowered individuals to control their time, energy, and commitments without guilt.

“Learning to set boundaries effectively is crucial for success,” said Jorge. “This session provided practical steps to help attendees confidently navigate work-life harmony.”

The Women in Business initiative by the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce continued to offer high-value events that foster networking, collaboration, and professional growth for women in all industries.