Saturday, March 8, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsAna Jorge Leads Insightful Session on Setting Boundaries at PACC Event
Business NewsLocal News

Ana Jorge Leads Insightful Session on Setting Boundaries at PACC Event

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2786
Ana Jorge Shares Expert Tips on Boundaries at PACC Networking Event

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC) Women in Business hosted an energizing morning event on “How to Build the Perfect Boundaries in Life & Work—Without Guilt!” The event occurred on Thursday, March 6th, at 8:30 a.m. at PACC headquarters, 90 East Halsey Road, Suite 322.

Attendees enjoyed a complimentary networking session over coffee and bagels, followed by an engaging and practical learning experience led by Ana Jorge, a Work-Life Harmony Expert, Executive Leadership Coach, Trainer, and Speaker.

Jorge shared her expertise in helping professionals establish balance, maximize productivity, and set effective boundaries in their personal and professional lives. Her dynamic approach provided actionable strategies that empowered individuals to control their time, energy, and commitments without guilt.

“Learning to set boundaries effectively is crucial for success,” said Jorge. “This session provided practical steps to help attendees confidently navigate work-life harmony.”

The Women in Business initiative by the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce continued to offer high-value events that foster networking, collaboration, and professional growth for women in all industries.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Hosts Free Shred-It Event for Residents
Next article
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Welcomes Frank and Sandy Neglia as New Members
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »