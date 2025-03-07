Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Welcomes Frank and Sandy Neglia as New Members

PARSIPPANY—The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany proudly welcomed two new members, longtime residents Frank and Sandy Neglia, during a recent swearing-in ceremony. Club President Doreen Brennan officially inducted them, celebrating their commitment to community service and dedication to making a positive impact.

President Brennan expressed her enthusiasm for their membership, stating, “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and community than to welcome new members? Today, we’re very pleased to welcome Frank and Sandy to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child, and one community at a time.”

A Lifetime of Community Involvement

Frank and Sandy Neglia are no strangers to giving back. For decades, they have been deeply involved in numerous local organizations, dedicating their time and talents to strengthening the community they call home.

Sandy has lived in Parsippany for over 40 years and has dedicated her career to teaching special needs students for just as long. Her extensive involvement includes serving in the Parsippany Columbiettes, Parsippany Women’s Club, Parsippany Elks #2078, Recreation Advisory Committee, Municipal Alliance Committee, and as a lector at St. Christopher’s Church. She has also been a longstanding contributor to the Par-Troy West Little League for over 35 years and is an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Frank has lived in Parsippany for nearly 60 years and has worked in Operations and Facilities Management for over 40 years. His extensive community involvement includes being a member of the Sons of Italy Morris County, Parsippany Elks #2078, Recreation Advisory Committee, Parsippany PAL Board, and the Parsippany Library Board. He also served on the Board of Education for 15 years, including six years as President, and has been active in the Par-Troy West Little League for over 35 years. Frank also serves as a Parsippany Councilman and remains dedicated to civic engagement.

Sponsoring member Frank Cahill places the official Kiwanis pin on Frank Neglia as he is officially inducted into the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, while Club President Doreen Brennan oversees the ceremony.

Together, Frank and Sandy have built a family-oriented legacy in Parsippany. They have five children, five children-in-law, and eight grandchildren, all of whom share their passion for giving back.

Looking Forward to Making a Difference

Frank and Sandy expressed excitement about joining the Kiwanis Club, emphasizing their passion for volunteerism and community service. “We love volunteering in this town and giving back to the community that has given so much to us. We look forward to becoming more involved with Kiwanis and their great work in Parsippany,” they said. “We encourage everyone to get out there and volunteer for an organization. So many people need help, and it’s a great feeling to be the one making a difference.”

Their induction underscores the Kiwanis Club’s growing influence in Parsippany. Longtime member Frank Cahill plays a vital role in fostering the club’s growth by sponsoring and mentoring new members, ensuring that the spirit of service continues to thrive.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is well-known for its dedication to serving children and families in need. With the addition of Frank and Sandy, the club gains two seasoned community leaders who will undoubtedly contribute to its ongoing success.

Join the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany meets weekly at IHOP, 792 Route 46. Meetings are held on Thursday mornings at 7:15 a.m., except for the first Thursday of each month, which occurs at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and how to get involved, click here or contact the club directly.