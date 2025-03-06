Friday, March 7, 2025
Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Schools to Receive Increased State Aid for 2025-26

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Frank A. Calabria Education Center

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Schools is set to receive a boost in state aid for the 2025-26 school year, according to figures released by the New Jersey Department of Education. The district will be allocated $12,300,956, reflecting an increase of nearly 2% compared to the current year’s funding of $12,069,785.

The additional aid is part of Governor Phil Murphy’s record-breaking $58.1 billion proposed state budget, which earmarks $12.1 billion for K-12 education. Murphy described the funding as a testament to his administration’s commitment to building a stronger, fairer, and better-prepared New Jersey.

Of the state’s 392 school districts, 175 will see funding cuts, while others, including Parsippany-Troy Hills, will experience an increase. Statewide, most districts saw funding adjustments of no more than a 6% increase or a 3% decrease.

The 2025-26 school year marks the second consecutive year that New Jersey has fully funded its K-12 school aid formula, initially established under the School Funding Reform Act of 2008 and later revised by S2 legislation in 2017. These measures aimed to phase out adjustment aid for some districts while ensuring others received their fair share of funding.

Governor Murphy’s latest budget also aims to curb dramatic fluctuations in state aid, responding to concerns about unpredictable funding levels for the nearly 600 school districts across New Jersey.

This increase in funding is welcome news for Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Schools, helping ensure continued investment in student programs, resources, and educational opportunities.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
