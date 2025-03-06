TRENTON—With the federal enforcement of REAL ID set to begin on May 7, 2025, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) announced additional opportunities for its customers to get a REAL ID, including the creation of dedicated “REAL ID Thursdays” at Licensing Centers across the state.

Beginning Thursday, March 20, NJMVC Licensing Centers will focus on issuing REAL ID, adding nearly 4,500 new appointments for each “REAL ID Thursday” going forward. This will include added license renewal appointments, where customers with licenses expiring within three months can renew their license and upgrade to REAL ID simultaneously, and REAL ID non-renewal appointments, where customers with licenses expiring after three months can upgrade to REAL ID.

“Over the last few months, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in demand for REAL ID from our customers, and we’ve repeatedly added and reallocated appointments to better meet that demand,” said Acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd. “The new initiative announced will expand access further, helping to service more customers who need or want to get a b. Suppose you have a passport or another federally accepted ID. In that case, you may continue to use it to meet federal REAL ID requirements, or until you can obtain a REAL ID driver license or ID at a convenient time.”

Getting a REAL ID is not mandatory for New Jerseyans. However, starting May 7, 2025, individuals must provide a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID, or another federally approved form of identification, like a passport, to board domestic flights and enter certain federal facilities. Standard New Jersey driver licenses will remain valid for driving and other identification purposes.

To further expand REAL ID availability, the NJMVC will also host a new slate of REAL ID Mobile Unit events on Saturdays, starting April 5. At these events, more customers can be serviced for REAL ID at mobile license renewal and non-renewal appointments. This new slate of events is in addition to the busy Mobile Unit schedule the NJMVC maintains on weekdays in local communities across New Jersey.

The added appointments for “REAL ID Thursdays” will be available for booking starting Friday morning, March 14, on the appointment scheduler at the NJMVC website. Appointments for the new Mobile Unit events will be added to the scheduler later in March. Customers must bring the required REAL ID documents and request an upgrade to REAL ID when serviced at their appointment.

To learn more about REAL ID in New Jersey, customers should visit REALID.nj.gov.

The website contains a detailed FAQ and a document selector that helps customers identify what they need to bring to get a REAL ID: 2 proofs of residential address, 1 verifiable Social Security number, and identity documents that add up to 6 REAL ID Points.

Please visit TSA.gov for more information about federal REAL ID enforcement, including any forthcoming phased enforcement plans.