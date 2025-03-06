Friday, March 7, 2025
Letter to the Editor:  Town Council’s Censure of Musella is Political Retribution

Dear Editor:

The concerted effort by the majority of the Parsippany Town Council to discredit Justin Musella for a speeding incident that occurred two years ago is an abhorrent act of political retribution that most residents will find reprehensible.

More than ever, the Town Council’s censure has not only motivated me to more ardently support Musella for Mayor, but it has also convinced me that James Barberio and his cohorts (Carifi, Neglia, and McGrath) are more interested in personal political attacks than working to improve Parsippany. It seems that they are unable to intelligently debate issues important to residents and so they resort to censuring Mr. Musella for an innocuous interaction with a police officer. They quickly identify the speck in Justin’s eye but pay no attention to the plank in their own eye (Matthew 7: 3-5).

I implore Parsippany residents to remain focused on issues important to our Town. Your vote on June 10 will send a strong message that Parsippany deserves a new Mayor and new leadership.

Respectfully,

Richard R. Corbett

Parsippany    

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
