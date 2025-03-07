Friday, March 7, 2025
Local News

Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Citizen Calls Out Local Government for Prioritizing Political Vendettas Over Residents’ Concerns

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Dear Editor:

Parsippany is Morris County’s largest town, and its government spends time dealing with the pettiest issues and personal vendettas to serve its cause.

While we hear innumerable voices from citizens in our town hall meetings about not hearing back for lengthy periods on their issue, they seem to have plenty of time for issues that concern themselves.

Most citizens’ issues are addressed with “not our fault” “haven’t heard back from xxx” “not our problem” and the list goes on. Even those on which they state they will get back, there is no timeline or resolution.

Meanwhile, they spend time prosecuting the only responsive council member who promises to put citizens first in his campaign for mayoral office this year – Justin Musella.

There is no arguing that Mr. Musella was wrong if he did speed and use his status to avoid a ticket (a citizen mentioned in the last meeting that the Police Officer appeared to already know him). But to litigate a two-year-old issue and look for punishment from the Attorney General seems like an agenda to blemish and silence him in the mayoral run.

As a citizen who needs to be put ahead of vested interests, I would like to register a protest against this pettiness. 

Pay attention to us, not to the gallows you plan to send Mr Musella.

 

Concerned Parsippany Citizen
The name was withheld by the publisher upon request due to concerns of retaliation.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
