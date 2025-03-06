Letter to the Editor: Is Character Assassination the New Political Strategy?

Dear Editor:

I have recently read several articles in your publication, pursuant to Councilman Musella and members of the Township Council. What follows is my understanding of what is taking place regarding the 2025 mayoral election.

1. The most recent article included ‘Lawfare’ in its title. I understand this term in a political context as attempting to damage or delegitimize an opponent. The term also has a legal component since it may describe a tactic to discourage members of society from forming opinions based in truth and facts, alleging that a law was broken. In what way does this traffic stop and a warning constitute what Councilman Musella has had to endure? I would question why something that knowingly happened 2 years ago is now being raised to the level of censure just 3 months before the party primary election. I would ask if Councilman Carifi ever gave out PBA cards to friends and constituents.

2. Then there is the recent ‘Shining Penny’ article in which the substance of Mr Musella’s character was attacked. In my opinion,this was an attempt of a political hit job. FYI…..The United States has never made a Penny.

3. A council member accused Mr. Musella of causing a riot at the PAL Building on December 28, 2023. Allegedly, a Council Member was cursed at and had items thrown at him. Nothing could be further from the truth. The same Council member berated Mr Musella at a Council meeting several months ago. In my opinion, this crossed the line of what should take place at a public Council event.

If this continues, by June 10th, the Township voters will have an easy decision. I suspect when the votes come in, the current Mayor will be out,

Respectfully yours;

Patrick Divitantonio

Resident of Parsippany-Troy Hills