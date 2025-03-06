Friday, March 7, 2025
Letter to the Editor: “A Tale of Hypocricy….” Really??

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

I understand that Mr. Smith, as a long-time Parsippany Municipal employee, prefers the administration that he currently works for over one that might not be as certain or familiar. That is very understandable to me. In my opinion, what is NOT at all reasonable is Mr. Smith’s equating a Musella traffic stop with, what I think was, a New Jersey Court finding of illegal vote handling by Mr. Shah.

I wrote last week about why I thought the traffic stop experience of Mr. and Mrs. Musella was not important at all in voter evaluation of Mr. Musella’s candidacy for Mayor of Parsippany. I never mentioned, not thought about, the 14-year-old New Jersey State Court case finding that Mr. Shah engaged in, what I believe was, alleged as an attempt to influence an election. So, thank you, Mr. Smith for elevating this discussion and reacquainting me with this information. Frankly, if the Parsippany Republican Party leadership was eager to have a candidate join the Parsippany Town Council from the Indian ethnic community, which is a good idea, I think, Mr. Casey Parikh or Mr. Rupil Shah would have been much better choices, in my personal opinion, since they have never been accused of anything but being good and law-abiding citizens.

If Mr. Smith, or anyone, can find ANY way to fairly compare Justin Musella’s and Jigar Shah’s past actions in matters of judgement OR CHARACTER, as relates to public life, please share that with the rest of the voting citizens of Parsippany. I’d be amazed if Mr. Musella comes up short.

Hank Heller

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
