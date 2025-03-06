Letter to the Editor: “A Tale of Hypocricy….” Really??

Dear Editor:

I understand that Mr. Smith, as a long-time Parsippany Municipal employee, prefers the administration that he currently works for over one that might not be as certain or familiar. That is very understandable to me. In my opinion, what is NOT at all reasonable is Mr. Smith’s equating a Musella traffic stop with, what I think was, a New Jersey Court finding of illegal vote handling by Mr. Shah.



I wrote last week about why I thought the traffic stop experience of Mr. and Mrs. Musella was not important at all in voter evaluation of Mr. Musella’s candidacy for Mayor of Parsippany. I never mentioned, not thought about, the 14-year-old New Jersey State Court case finding that Mr. Shah engaged in, what I believe was, alleged as an attempt to influence an election. So, thank you, Mr. Smith for elevating this discussion and reacquainting me with this information. Frankly, if the Parsippany Republican Party leadership was eager to have a candidate join the Parsippany Town Council from the Indian ethnic community, which is a good idea, I think, Mr. Casey Parikh or Mr. Rupil Shah would have been much better choices, in my personal opinion, since they have never been accused of anything but being good and law-abiding citizens.



If Mr. Smith, or anyone, can find ANY way to fairly compare Justin Musella’s and Jigar Shah’s past actions in matters of judgement OR CHARACTER, as relates to public life, please share that with the rest of the voting citizens of Parsippany. I’d be amazed if Mr. Musella comes up short.

Hank Heller