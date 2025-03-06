Friday, March 7, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: The Ethical Pasts of Mayor Barberio, Councilmen Carifi...
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: The Ethical Pasts of Mayor Barberio, Councilmen Carifi and Neglia

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
590

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

After seeing the articles regarding the witch hunt against Councilman Musella over a routine traffic stop that happened almost 2 years ago, I should do my research on the ethical past of the leaders of this public lynching. Let’s start with Council President Carifi, who by trade is a police officer. Does Councilman Carifi give out PBA cards to people? What’s the purpose of him doing this? How many cards has he given out that have resulted in people not paying tickets? He should be asked this at the next council meeting, and explain publicly if he participates in this practice. 

Parking that aside, if we take a trip down memory lane, who can forget the decades-long lawsuit between the Barberio-Inglesino administration and Councilman Carifi’s brother. When Councilman Carifi ran for mayor against Barberio, he at the time said that the lawsuit was “politically motivated” and Barberio countered that Carifi’s criticisms were unethical at the time and may have risen to the level of official misconduct. Who said this “time and time again, Jamie Barberio resorts to unscrupulous schemes to ascertain an easy campaign victory”? You’d be wrong if you thought it was Musella because this was Councilman Carifi’s words! 

Onto Councilman Neglia, who is running for Council alongside candidate Jigar Shah (not “Mr. Patel,” as Neglia hysterically called his running mate at the March 3rd meeting), has not publicly addressed his role in the absentee ballot fraud debacle that took place a few election cycles ago. Even more, there is the rumor that maybe others should investigate Councilman Neglia giving PBA cards so others could get out of speeding incidents. 

Lastly, there’s a proverbial all-you-can-eat buffet of ethical issues Mayor Barberio and his handler John Inglesino have faced over the two decades of their involvement in public life. Most concerning was Mayor Barberio’s turning a blind eye to his pal Inglesino in representing the developers and the township for six 30-year agreements representing hundreds of millions of dollars in missed taxes for the Township and School Board. https://www.tapinto.net/towns/parsippany/articles/john-inglesino-s-firm-paid-over-198-000

I agree with all of the people that protested the censure and drafting of ethics charges against Councilman Musella: keep the debate on the issues and not on the sh*t nobody cares about.

Debbie Nemerovich

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
SAX Recognized Among Top 100 Firms in Accounting Today Annual Ranking for Fifth Consecutive Year
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Is Character Assassination the New Political Strategy?
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »