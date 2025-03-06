Friday, March 7, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Political Games Over Progress: Parsippany Deserves Better Leadership

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

I was shocked to read an article about Barberio’s opponent being censured by PTH Councilmen. I firmly believe that their action and motivation to censure J. Musella showed neighboring townships that those councilmen have nothing else better to do than representing people who elected them into that position to address/resolve “REAL” matters to PTH residents. SHAME on them!!!

Parsippany residents aren’t fools. We see through your desperate tactics. Instead of leading, you intimidate. Instead of serving, you scheme. Instead of fixing problems, you attack the one person who is.

This town deserves better than a thug who fears accountability. It’s time to end the bullying and the dirty tricks. Justin Musella is proving every day what real leadership looks like.

Sincerely,

Elijah

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
