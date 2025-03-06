Letter to the Editor: Political Games Over Progress: Parsippany Deserves Better Leadership

Dear Editor:

I was shocked to read an article about Barberio’s opponent being censured by PTH Councilmen. I firmly believe that their action and motivation to censure J. Musella showed neighboring townships that those councilmen have nothing else better to do than representing people who elected them into that position to address/resolve “REAL” matters to PTH residents. SHAME on them!!!

Parsippany residents aren’t fools. We see through your desperate tactics. Instead of leading, you intimidate. Instead of serving, you scheme. Instead of fixing problems, you attack the one person who is.

This town deserves better than a thug who fears accountability. It’s time to end the bullying and the dirty tricks. Justin Musella is proving every day what real leadership looks like.

Sincerely,

Elijah