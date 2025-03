Dear Editor:

We don’t like that Mayor Barberio has revisited a year-and-a-half-old traffic stop involving Justin Musella’s wife as if it were breaking news. Why is this relevant now? Simple—because Musella is running for Mayor.

Please focus on the real issues that affect all Parsippany residents: Overdevelopment threatens our quality of life.

Wildlife habitats are being destroyed for the sake of development. We encourage everyone to come out and vote on the issues.

Alan & Dolores Zelazo