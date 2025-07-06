AI Expands Access to Morris County Surrogate’s Court Services

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Surrogate’s Court offers many user-friendly options to assist clients in navigating what can become a difficult time in life.

One such option is the office’s new artificial intelligence (AI) search platform, which can significantly reduce the time it takes for an individual to become familiar with various procedures and documents.

The tool is designed to assist residents who are managing legal responsibilities related to probate, guardianship, and estate matters, particularly when those responsibilities arise unexpectedly or during emotionally trying circumstances.

Residents often find the probate process confusing, especially if they have no prior experience with it.

A common question is, “What do I need to bring to probate a will?” or “Where do I go to get Letters Testamentary?”

The AI tool answers these types of questions in plain language and provides direct links to relevant forms, instructions, and appointment scheduling pages.

Rather than calling the office or searching through multiple webpages, residents can ask their question and receive immediate guidance—day or night. This is especially helpful for individuals who need to begin the process outside of regular business hours.

In guardianship matters, petitioners may be unsure whether they need a plenary guardianship, which covers all decision-making areas, or a limited guardianship focused on specific needs.

The AI tool walks users through the general requirements for each type of guardianship and helps them understand which forms may be necessary to file. While it does not replace legal advice, the tool can give petitioners the clarity needed to prepare their documents and know what to expect before appearing in court. This is particularly helpful in situations involving care for an adult child with special needs or an aging parent experiencing cognitive decline.

Another common concern for residents is determining whether an estate has already been probated. In such cases, individuals often seek closure or confirmation of the legal status of a relative’s estate before proceeding with financial or legal responsibilities.

The AI platform guides users to the “Search Probated Estates” section of the website and explains how to use it. This helps users find the information they need quickly, eliminating the need for an additional step of contacting staff directly.

The platform also helps residents locate and understand the forms they need, including applications, affidavits, and fee schedules.

For example, a user might ask, “How much does it cost to probate a small estate?” or “Can I mail my documents instead of visiting in person?”

The AI system provides current fee information and explains the available filing options, including online, mail, or a scheduled appointment. These features are particularly beneficial for working individuals, caregivers, or those who encounter mobility or transportation challenges.

Internally, the AI tool has alleviated the burden on staff by handling repetitive and routine inquiries. Previously, front desk personnel were often occupied with questions like “Where do I find this form?” or “What are your office hours?”

Now, those answers are readily available through the AI system, allowing employees to focus more of their time on complex or sensitive cases that require in-depth, person-to-person assistance. This shift has improved overall office efficiency while maintaining the quality of service residents expect.

The system is designed to be both secure and inclusive. It does not collect or store personal data, and it operates entirely within the public-facing portions of the Surrogate’s website.

Additionally, the AI tool can understand questions in up to 15 different languages, making it an important resource for residents with limited English proficiency or those more comfortable communicating in their native language.

Feedback from user interactions helps the office refine and update both the AI tool and the website. For instance, when it became apparent that “how to probate a will” was among the most frequently asked questions, the homepage was updated to feature probate resources prominently.

This type of responsive improvement allows the office to better meet public needs without requiring additional staffing or expanded hours.

While the AI tool is still a relatively new feature, it reflects a broader commitment to making Morris County services more accessible and efficient. It does not replace the personal, compassionate support that our staff provides daily. Still, it extends that support into the digital space, ensuring that accurate and helpful information is available at any time.

Residents interested in using the AI search feature can visit www.morrissurrogate.com to try it for themselves.