Monday, July 7, 2025
HomeLocal NewsNJ Housing Advocates Call for Mansion Tax Revenue to Fund Affordable Homes
Local News

NJ Housing Advocates Call for Mansion Tax Revenue to Fund Affordable Homes

Advocates from leading housing organizations rally for affordable housing funding, urging lawmakers to allocate half of new Realty Transfer Fee revenue to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1615

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY – As New Jersey continues to grapple with a severe affordable housing shortage, leading housing and community development organizations are calling on the Legislature and the Governor to ensure new state revenue is used to address this urgent crisis.

The Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey, Fair Share Housing Center, Monarch Housing Associates, the Supportive Housing Association of New Jersey, and Habitat for Humanity of South Central NJ, are urging lawmakers to amend S4666/A5804, legislation that would increase the state’s Realty Transfer Fee on properties over $1 million. Sponsored by Senator Benjie Wimberly and Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, the bill would create a graduated increase in the fee for high-end properties, generating over $300 million annually.


“We strongly support this effort to generate new revenue for New Jersey,” the organizations stated. “However, to make a real impact on the housing crisis, we call on state leaders to ensure that at least half of this new funding—approximately $150 million—is deposited into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.”

“Dedicating these resources would directly support the creation and preservation of safe, affordable homes across the state and help meet the growing needs of residents burdened by rising rents and home prices,” the organizations emphasized.

“Our communities cannot afford to wait. With construction costs rising and demand outpacing supply, now is the time to invest in real solutions,” the organizations emphasized. “We urge swift action to ensure that this opportunity delivers meaningful progress toward housing stability and equity in New Jersey.”

spot_img
Previous article
GoFundMe Launched to Support Family of Tow Truck Driver Killed on Route 287
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »