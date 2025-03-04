Friday, March 7, 2025
Preview of the Upcoming Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Agenda – March 4, 2025

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council will hold its agenda meeting on March 4, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., during which council members will discuss key topics related to redevelopment, municipal projects, and financial approvals.

Click here for a copy of the agenda.

Click here for a copy of the 2025 calendar.

Ordinances – Second Reading & Public Hearing

Two ordinances will be up for public hearing and final approval:

  1. 169 Lackawanna Avenue Redevelopment Plan – Adopting a redevelopment plan for this property.
  2. Zoning Code Amendments – Proposed changes to Chapter 430 of the township’s regulations.

Public Session

Residents will have the opportunity to share comments or concerns on municipal matters.

Consent Agenda Items

The council is expected to vote on the following:

  • Designation of Two Properties for Redevelopment:
    • 2 Sylvan Way (Block 202, Lot 1/1)
    • 4 Gatehall Drive (Block 175, Lot 52)
  • Approval of an Online Auction for surplus municipal property.
  • Certification of the 2024 Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) Lists.
  • Liquor License Transfer for Kura Sushi USA Inc. (Kura Revolving Sushi Bar).
  • Approval of Change Orders for ongoing municipal projects, including:
    • Mountain Way Tank Rehabilitation
    • East Hedding Place Retaining Wall Replacement (Final change order)
    • Craftsman Farms Log House Kitchen Restoration & Annex
    • Clarifier Improvements Project

Presentations & Reports

  • Water Superintendent Sean Andres will present a PFAS Treatment Feasibility and Master Planning Study, addressing water quality improvements and treatment options.

Non-Consent Agenda – Resolutions for Approval

The council will review and vote on the following:

  • Procurement of fertilizers and landscaping supplies for the Knoll Golf Course.
  • Legal Service Agreements for Public Defender, Municipal Court Prosecutor, and Hearing Officers.
  • Engineering and Infrastructure Contracts:
    • Well No. 8-2 Replacement – A $544,000 contract.
    • Test Pit Program – Phase 1 – A $314,993.75 contract.

Financial Considerations

The council will consider authorizing:

  • March 14 payroll, estimated at $1.65 million.
  • Approval of bills totaling $2,674,426.11.

Next Meeting

Following this session, the Regular Meeting is scheduled for March 18, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 2, 2024, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star-Ledger on December 6, 2024. 

Mayor James Barberio
Council President Paul Carifi, Jr.
Council Vice President Frank Neglia
Councilman Justin Musella
Councilman Matt McGrath
Councilwoman Judy Hernandez




