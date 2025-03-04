Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Voters Need to Support the Team That Puts Residents First

Dear Editor:

I have lived in Parsippany for many years; this town is my home. Like many residents, I want a better future for our community. I support Justin Musella for Mayor, Casey Parikh, and John Bielen for Town Council. They are the team that will bring honesty, accountability, and responsible leadership back to our local government.

For too long, we have seen taxes go up, spending get out of control, and decisions made for special interests instead of the people. Justin, Casey, and John will change this. They will stop wasteful spending, control taxes, and ensure residents’ voices are heard in Town Hall.

Justin Musella has already worked hard as a Councilman to fight for taxpayers, stop unnecessary spending, and demand transparency. As Mayor, he will make sure our government works for the people, not for political insiders, developers, and lawyer John Inglesino.

Casey Parikh has many years of experience in planning, zoning, and community service. He understands how the town operates and will work to make smart decisions that benefit all residents, not just a few powerful people.

John Bielen is a business professional, longtime youth coach, and community leader. His experience in teamwork, leadership, and financial responsibility will help make Parsippany a better place to live and work.

Justin, Casey, and John understand our challenges and have the experience and dedication to fix them. On June 10th, vote for Musella, Parikh, and Bielen to bring real leadership back to Parsippany.

Shardul Kothare