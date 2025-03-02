Letter to the Editor: Out-of-Town Republicans Rally Behind Barberio—But Do Parsippany Residents Agree?

Dear Editor:

So now Anthony Bucco ” New Jersey’s Top Republican” has joined Mr. Bergen, Mr. Gannon, Mr. Webber, Mr. Selen, Mr. Krickus, Ms. Smith, Mr. Shaw, Mr. Mastrangelo, Mr. Cabana and Ms. Meyers by announcing his support for Mayor “Myself” Barberio. In addition to all of these fine folks being Republicans, what else do all of them have in common?

Well, none of these elected officials live in Parsippany, yet for some reason, they feel pressured into rallying behind a mayoral candidate who Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Ali recently described as being the most overpaid and underperforming Mayor in Morris County.

And most, if not all of these politicians over the years have also engaged in nasty primary fights with fellow Republicans, thus dispelling their suddenly found and fervent belief in “unity”. The push by Chairwoman Ali to convince Councilman Musella to abandon his Mayoral campaign in the name of party unity underscores the hypocrisy or perhaps the rather short memories evidenced by many of the above listed out of town Barberio supporters. For some reason, they, like out-of-town developers, feel strongly compelled to support Barberio.

Double standards aside, what all of these politicians have in common is a shared and growing fear that what they and Jamie Barberio have to offer is not good enough, and not in the best financial, safety, and health interests of the residents of Parsippany. And what none of these lemming-like pols seem to realize is that Parsippany residents will ignore them and instead look to a young, dynamic, experienced, and articulate alternative named Justin Musella for Mayor of Parsippany.

Bob Crawford