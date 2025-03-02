Out of the Box Physical Therapy Celebrates Grand Opening of Expanded Facility

MORRIS COUNT?Y – Out of the Box Physical Therapy, a leading family-owned outpatient orthopedic and sports clinic, celebrated the grand opening of its newly expanded facility in Cedar Knolls. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the clinic’s ongoing mission to provide high-quality, patient-centered care to the Morris Township and Parsippany communities. Out of the Box Physical Therapy is at 16 Wing Drive, Suite 203, Cedar Knolls.

Visitors gather at Out of the Box Physical Therapy’s newly expanded facility in Cedar Knolls to learn about the comprehensive rehabilitation and recovery services available to the Morris County community.

Dr. Hanna Sattler, owner and founder of Out of the Box Physical Therapy, expressed excitement about the new space, stating, “We’ve dreamt of having a sports-based physical therapy facility with enough room to truly serve athletes. This expansion allows us to enhance patient care and become a complete recovery service provider. Our mission has always been to provide personalized care and help as many people as possible, and this new space allows us to do just that.”

Comprehensive Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation

Out of the Box Physical Therapy specializes in:

Orthopedic physical therapy

Sports rehabilitation

Post-surgical recovery

Chronic pain management

Injury prevention and recovery for athletes

The clinic is known for its individualized treatment plans, expert clinicians, and dedication to patient success. Focusing on proactive and preventative care, Out of the Box Physical Therapy helps patients recover quickly and effectively, ensuring they can return to doing what they love.

Parsippany Residents Committed to Giving Back

Owners Dr. Jesse and Hanna Sattler, longtime residents of Parsippany, are looking forward to giving back to their community through expanded services, patient education, and wellness initiatives.

About Out of the Box Physical Therapy

Out of the Box Physical Therapy has served Morris County for nearly a decade, helping individuals get stronger, healthier, and out of pain. Their patient-first approach focuses on identifying the root cause of health issues and delivering customized treatment plans that lead to faster, more effective recovery.

Out of the Box Physical Therapy offers wellness services for those seeking to maintain peak physical health and emergency recovery care for patients with injuries or chronic conditions.

For more information or to schedule an evaluation call (862) 260-9656, visit Out of the Box Physical Therapy’s newly expanded Cedar Knolls facility and experience top-tier rehabilitation and recovery services firsthand.