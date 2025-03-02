Monday, March 3, 2025
Local News

2025-2026 Kindergarten Registration Now Open

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY – The Parsippany-Troy Hills School District has officially opened Kindergarten registration for the 2025-2026 school year. Families with children who will be five years old on or before October 1, 2025, are encouraged to complete the registration process as soon as possible.

How to Register

Parents and guardians can register their children online through the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District website. Required documents include:

  • Proof of residency in Parsippany-Troy Hills
  • Child’s birth certificate
  • Up-to-date immunization records
  • Completed medical and dental forms

Why Early Registration Matters

Early registration helps the district plan class sizes, assign teachers, and prepare resources to ensure a smooth transition for incoming students. It also allows families to receive important updates and attend orientation events before the school year begins.

For more information or to begin the registration process, visit the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District website by clicking here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
