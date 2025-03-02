2025-2026 Kindergarten Registration Now Open

PARSIPPANY – The Parsippany-Troy Hills School District has officially opened Kindergarten registration for the 2025-2026 school year. Families with children who will be five years old on or before October 1, 2025, are encouraged to complete the registration process as soon as possible.

How to Register

Parents and guardians can register their children online through the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District website. Required documents include:

Proof of residency in Parsippany-Troy Hills

Child’s birth certificate

Up-to-date immunization records

Completed medical and dental forms

Why Early Registration Matters

Early registration helps the district plan class sizes, assign teachers, and prepare resources to ensure a smooth transition for incoming students. It also allows families to receive important updates and attend orientation events before the school year begins.

For more information or to begin the registration process, visit the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District website by clicking here.

