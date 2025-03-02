Letter to the Editor: Response To Mr. Heller: A Tale Of Hypocrisy & Judgement Of Character

Dear Editor:

As a lifelong resident of Parsippany, I value your commitment to our community and your active engagement in its civic matters. However, I have concerns regarding the points raised in your recent letter to the editor.

You express unease about past events being resurfaced during political campaigns. Yet, when Mr. Shah was announced as a running mate, it only took the Musella camp four hours to highlight a 2011 incident involving him. If referencing past actions is inappropriate, why was this instance acceptable? Why didn’t you feel the need to address an attempted smear of Mr. Shah that dates back 14 years? Ideally, campaigns would focus solely on policies and the town’s welfare, but realistically, politics often delves into personal histories.

Regarding the resurfaced video of Mr. Musella’s traffic stop: On August 28, 2023, Justin posted from a resident’s backyard, suggesting the administration ignored concerns detailed in a letter from residents. However, during the July 11, 2023, council meeting, the Business Administrator addressed this letter, and during the September 5, 2023 council meeting, the mayor outlined the actions taken in response. This pattern of overlooking official responses in favor of publicizing issues on social media raises questions about genuine advocacy versus political maneuvering. Advocating against speeding while having a personal history of speeding in the same neighborhood appears hypocritical. How can we trust adherence to more significant responsibilities if minor infractions are dismissed?

Furthermore, Justin has frequently accused the current administration of corruption without providing concrete evidence. While he has been vocal about ending what he describes as a “cycle of corruption,” specifics have been notably absent. Making serious accusations without proof is, in itself, a form of smear. Leadership demands that actions align with words. Musella aspires to be mayor, advocating for safety and responsibility, yet he doesn’t acknowledge his missteps.

To be clear, no one is smearing Justin Musella’s wife. She barely said anything during the traffic stop. The focus here is on Justin, who can be heard saying, “I was pushing her to go a little fast.” He attempted to use his political influence to get out of a speeding ticket. You can’t stand in someone’s backyard and advocate for residents’ concerns about speeding while being caught speeding in the same neighborhood just days before. That’s hypocrisy, plain and simple. Did Justin inform those residents that he had just been pulled over a couple of days prior on the very street they had concerns about the safety of their kids? He just released policy and transparency was one of the big talking points. If Justin is willing to bend the rules for something as minor as a traffic stop, what happens when he’s in a position of real power?

The residents of Parsippany are discerning and deserve a comprehensive perspective before making electoral decisions—not just the narratives presented by a candidate’s supporters. As our township anticipates substantial development and investment in the coming decade, we require leadership that exemplifies integrity and experience to safeguard our community’s best interests.

Michael Smith