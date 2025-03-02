Surrogate Heather Darling Launches Innovative Pet Therapy Program

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling is proud to introduce a new innovative pet therapy program at the Morris County Surrogate’s Court. The program is designed to comfort and support our grieving clients and assist our probate clerks who deal with grief daily. This significant initiative highlights the court’s commitment to fostering a compassionate environment for the families we serve and the dedicated professionals who guide them through complex emotional processes.

Recently, the program welcomed therapy dogs Mulligan and Story, whose calming presence has already made a powerful impact on clients and staff alike. For grieving clients, the dogs offer a soothing connection during one of life’s most challenging moments, providing comfort and even smiles amid their sorrow. For our hardworking probate clerks, who face the emotional weight of assisting grieving families daily, these comfort pets bring much-needed moments of relief and renewal, supporting their well-being as they perform their vital work.

Surrogate Darling is proud to bring this meaningful and beneficial resource to our community. The pets will visit the Surrogate’s Court each month throughout the year.

