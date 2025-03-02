Morris County Economic Development Corporation Hosts 32nd Annual Partners in Economic Development Awards

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) invites business and community leaders to the 32nd Annual Partners in Economic Development Awards, a premier event celebrating achievements that shape Morris County’s economic landscape. The event will be held on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Morristown.

A Morning of Insight and Inspiration

Attendees will gain valuable economic insights from an esteemed lineup of keynote speakers:

Beth Rooney , Director of the Port Authority of NY & NJ, will discuss infrastructure’s critical role in economic development, emphasizing its impact on business accessibility and regional vitality.

Brady O'Connor , Chief of External Affairs & Deputy Chief Commercial Officer for FIFA World Cup 2026, will highlight economic opportunities tied to hosting one of the world's most prestigious sporting events. O'Connor noted, "Economic prosperity and community success are at the heart of major global events like the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Host Committee is committed to ensuring this tournament leaves a lasting economic and social impact on the region."

Amanda Granito, Senior Manager of Corporate Partnerships at Red Bulls New York, will share insights on leveraging corporate partnerships and sports to foster community development. Granito stated, "The New York Red Bulls aim to inspire, unite, and engage the communities we serve. Between the excitement of bringing world-class events to Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison and the future opening of our premier training complex in Morris Township, we continue to reinforce our commitment to economic prosperity."

Honoring Excellence in Economic Development

The event will recognize organizations and individuals whose contributions have significantly impacted Morris County’s economic growth through the 2024 Real Estate Awards and Impact Awards.

2024 Real Estate Awards

Deal of the Year – Office : FM Global Insurance’s successful development, led by Jamie Drummond of Newmark, showcases Morris County’s ability to attract global businesses.

: FM Global Insurance’s successful development, led by Jamie Drummond of Newmark, showcases Morris County’s ability to attract global businesses. Deal of the Year – Industrial : Refresco US’s industrial expansion, facilitated by Noah Balanoff, Jacquelyn Severino, and Mark Hay from Colliers, strengthens regional supply chains.

: Refresco US’s industrial expansion, facilitated by Noah Balanoff, Jacquelyn Severino, and Mark Hay from Colliers, strengthens regional supply chains. Business Attraction Award : The team at CBRE, including Kevin Dudley, Kate Granaham, Chad Hillyer, and Nick Klacik, played a pivotal role in bringing RealCold to Morris County.

: The team at CBRE, including Kevin Dudley, Kate Granaham, Chad Hillyer, and Nick Klacik, played a pivotal role in bringing RealCold to Morris County. Business Retention Award: Raymond Trevisan and William O’Keefe of Cushman & Wakefield were instrumental in retaining Wallenius Wilhelmsen, ensuring its continued presence in the region.

2024 Impact Awards

Tourism Impact Award : The Morris Museum is recognized for its cultural contributions, including exhibitions like the Guinness Collection of Mechanical Musical Instruments and Automata.

: The is recognized for its cultural contributions, including exhibitions like the Guinness Collection of Mechanical Musical Instruments and Automata. Community Impact Award : Community Builders receives recognition for developing housing, wellness centers, and schools that blend heritage and innovation.

: receives recognition for developing housing, wellness centers, and schools that blend heritage and innovation. Economic Development Impact Award: The MSW Workforce Development Board of Northwest NJ is honored for its initiatives bridging talent and business opportunities.

Networking, Breakfast, and Opportunity

The event is a valuable networking platform, allowing attendees to connect with industry professionals, policymakers, and community leaders over breakfast.

Event Details

Date : Thursday, March 13, 2025

: Thursday, March 13, 2025 Time : 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Location: Hyatt Regency Morristown, 3 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, NJ

Register Today

Tickets are available at a special rate of $85.00 for Chamber, EDC, and Tourism Bureau members, while non-members can attend for $105.00. Click here to register.

Special Thanks to Our Sponsors

The MCEDC extends gratitude to sponsors, including Kraus Marketing, Fulton Bank, Dewberry, Morris Museum, Tour Masters (AV Sponsor), and Wagner Photo-Grafx (Photography Sponsor), whose generous support makes this event possible.

Join us for a morning of celebration, connection, and inspiration—be part of the movement shaping Morris County’s future!