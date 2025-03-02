New Combined Property Tax Relief Application Now Available

MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey Division of Taxation has introduced a single application form for residents 65 and older or those receiving Social Security Disability benefits to apply for property tax relief programs, including Senior Freeze, ANCHOR, and Stay NJ. This streamlined application can be submitted online or by mail, simplifying the process for eligible homeowners. Once submitted, the Division of Taxation will review eligibility and provide applicants with a letter detailing the specific benefits they qualify for.

It is important to note that eligibility requirements, income limits, and benefits for all property tax relief programs are subject to change based on the State budget.

The Division of Taxation also offers telephone appointments for individuals and authorized representatives to receive guidance on Income Tax and Property Tax Relief Programs. Appointments are available during two time slots:

Morning: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Afternoon: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

A representative will call within the scheduled window. If the first call is unanswered, a second attempt will be made. A new appointment must be scheduled if the second attempt is also unanswered.

For more information or to apply, visit the New Jersey Division of Taxation website by clicking here.