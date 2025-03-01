Ukrainian and Classical Opera Night Coming to Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY – Get ready for a night of breathtaking music and world-class performances at the Ukrainian and Classical Opera Night on Saturday, March 22nd, at the Ukrainian American Cultural Center of New Jersey, located at 60 North Jefferson Road, Whippany.

This extraordinary evening promises to transport attendees through the power of operatic masterpieces, featuring works by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, Bizet, and Donizetti, along with the cherished compositions of Ukrainian composers Kos-Anatolsky and Bilash.

An Unforgettable Lineup of Talent

Bringing these timeless pieces to life are internationally acclaimed performers:

Tetyana Vakhnovska (Mezzo-Soprano)

(Mezzo-Soprano) Mark Hosseini (Baritone)

(Baritone) Marta Zaliznyak (Soprano)

(Soprano) Angel Gomez (Tenor)

(Tenor) Gabriel Rebolla (Pianist)

Their incredible voices and artistry will illuminate the stage, creating a night of deep emotions and unforgettable melodies. This is an opportunity for the Morris County community to experience high art in an intimate and elegant setting.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 22nd

Saturday, March 22nd Venue: Ukrainian-American Cultural Center of New Jersey

Ukrainian-American Cultural Center of New Jersey Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Concert Begins: 7:00 p.m.

This black-tie event includes a glass of wine and appetizers, offering an elegant and immersive cultural experience.

Supporting a Meaningful Cause

Beyond the music, this event is a heartfelt celebration of culture and a chance to support those in need through a shared love for the arts. The evening aims to bring the community together in a meaningful way, ensuring that the beauty of opera continues to inspire generations to come.

Get Your Tickets

Tickets are available for $55 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.

Don’t miss this enchanting evening of opera and culture. Whether you’re an opera enthusiast or experiencing it for the first time, Ukrainian and Classical Opera Night is sure to be an unforgettable event!