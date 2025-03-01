Letter to the Editor: Reader Criticizes Barberio’s Ties to Inglesino in Mayoral Race

Dear Editor:

I read with great interest the Letter to the Parsippany Focus Editor written by Ray Santana and couldn’t agree more that a candidate for Mayor of Parsippany should select experienced, independent, and unconflicted advisors to provide guidance. However, Mr. Santana’s strained attempt to link the shortcomings of a state agency with which Councilman is not associated is an exaggerated reach.

What is not a stretch is Mayor Barberio’s reliance on and subservience to John Inglesino, who has long treated Parsippany as his personal ATM, much to the delight of the out-of-town developers he so eagerly represents.

The already tired and somewhat desperate claim by Mr. Santana that Mr. Musella is simply too inexperienced to be Mayor is easily refuted. To that point, may I suggest that Mr. Santana take the time to review any of Councilman Musella’s numerous recommendations over the past four years, outlining solutions to the financial, safety, and health challenges facing Parsippany residents. Unlike the rubber-stamp “Three Amigos” who also sit on the Council, Mr. Musella has consistently and effectively challenged Mayor Barberio’s failure to prioritize the interests of Parsippany residents.

Yes, Mr. Santana, the upcoming Republican Primary on June 10th is about integrity, independence, and experience. On those counts, there is no question which candidate is the most qualified—Justin Musella will be the people’s choice.

Richie Savage