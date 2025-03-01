Saturday, March 1, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Reader Criticizes Barberio’s Ties to Inglesino in Mayoral Race

By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

I read with great interest the Letter to the Parsippany Focus Editor written by Ray Santana and couldn’t agree more that a candidate for Mayor of Parsippany should select experienced, independent, and unconflicted advisors to provide guidance. However, Mr. Santana’s strained attempt to link the shortcomings of a state agency with which Councilman is not associated is an exaggerated reach.

What is not a stretch is Mayor Barberio’s reliance on and subservience to John Inglesino, who has long treated Parsippany as his personal ATM, much to the delight of the out-of-town developers he so eagerly represents.

The already tired and somewhat desperate claim by Mr. Santana that Mr. Musella is simply too inexperienced to be Mayor is easily refuted. To that point, may I suggest that Mr. Santana take the time to review any of Councilman Musella’s numerous recommendations over the past four years, outlining solutions to the financial, safety, and health challenges facing Parsippany residents. Unlike the rubber-stamp “Three Amigos” who also sit on the Council, Mr. Musella has consistently and effectively challenged Mayor Barberio’s failure to prioritize the interests of Parsippany residents.

Yes, Mr. Santana, the upcoming Republican Primary on June 10th is about integrity, independence, and experience. On those counts, there is no question which candidate is the most qualified—Justin Musella will be the people’s choice.

Richie Savage

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
