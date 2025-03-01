Saturday, March 1, 2025
Letter to the Editor: “Abuse of Office” …or Silly Political Attack???

Dear Editor:

We are blessed in Parsippany with a fine and judicious Police Department. Having lived in Parsippany for 55 years and driven its roads daily, I have, earlier in my life, been stopped by our Police Officers on more than one occasion for speeding or other transgressions of the law. Several times, I received written warnings after explaining that I live nearby and was unaware that I had inadvertently broken the law. Many years ago, I even received a speeding ticket. Now I am more careful.

That is not what I am writing about today. I read about Mr. and Mrs. Musella’s speeding experience many months ago…and written by the same person, I think (and reprinted in all of Parsppany’s online newsletters). Now, why is that important to Parsippany’s readers today, since the “crime” occurred about a year and a half ago??? Is it because Mr. Musella is running for the office of Mayor of Parsippany? I am upset today by our local Political Machines, using old news and silly news to try to influence and manage the voting citizens of Parsippany into “going along to get along”. I do not care who any of us vote for. I do care about Parsippany’s voters being considered stupid and easily managed. I hope we will all use our best judgment to vote for the candidate who will likely bring the best management to Parsippany.

What a weak effort to smear Mrs. Musella and her candidate husband with a childish attack for political gain! Is this what should influence our thinking? Hardly, I think.


Hank Heller
Parsippany resident

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
