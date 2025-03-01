Letter to the Editor: “Abuse of Office” …or Silly Political Attack???

Dear Editor:

We are blessed in Parsippany with a fine and judicious Police Department. Having lived in Parsippany for 55 years and driven its roads daily, I have, earlier in my life, been stopped by our Police Officers on more than one occasion for speeding or other transgressions of the law. Several times, I received written warnings after explaining that I live nearby and was unaware that I had inadvertently broken the law. Many years ago, I even received a speeding ticket. Now I am more careful.

That is not what I am writing about today. I read about Mr. and Mrs. Musella’s speeding experience many months ago…and written by the same person, I think (and reprinted in all of Parsppany’s online newsletters). Now, why is that important to Parsippany’s readers today, since the “crime” occurred about a year and a half ago??? Is it because Mr. Musella is running for the office of Mayor of Parsippany? I am upset today by our local Political Machines, using old news and silly news to try to influence and manage the voting citizens of Parsippany into “going along to get along”. I do not care who any of us vote for. I do care about Parsippany’s voters being considered stupid and easily managed. I hope we will all use our best judgment to vote for the candidate who will likely bring the best management to Parsippany.

What a weak effort to smear Mrs. Musella and her candidate husband with a childish attack for political gain! Is this what should influence our thinking? Hardly, I think.





Hank Heller

Parsippany resident