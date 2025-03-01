Parsippany High Graduate Wins People’s Choice at Temple University’s Changemaker’s Competition

PARSIPPANY — Temple University’s annual pitch competition showcased an array of innovative ideas, but Café Spero won the vote of the audience. Freshman Robert Spero won the prestigious People’s Choice Award for his café concept designed to combat elderly loneliness through intergenerational connection.



The competition at Temple University’s Innovation Entrepreneurship Institute featured aspiring entrepreneurs presenting their ventures to a panel of judges and a live audience. Among the diverse range of startups, Café Spero stood out as a socially driven business with a profound mission to create a warm, welcoming space where older adults and younger generations can connect, share stories, and build meaningful relationships.



A Café With a Purpose

Spero’s idea for Café Spero stems from a deep awareness of the loneliness epidemic affecting the elderly population. Research shows that social isolation among seniors can lead to severe mental and physical health consequences, including depression, cognitive decline, and a higher risk of chronic illness. Café Spero aims to address this issue by integrating retirees into its daily operations, hosting intergenerational events, and partnering with local schools and retirement communities to facilitate conversations across age groups.

What’s Next for Café Spero?

Winning the People’s Choice Award comes with more than just recognition, it provides Spero with momentum to bring Café Spero to life. He plans to use the exposure and potential funding opportunities from the competition to refine the business model, secure a location, and build partnerships with local organizations that align with his mission.

As Café Spero moves forward, Spero hopes to inspire other entrepreneurs to consider the social impact of their ventures. His success at the Temple pitch competition is a testament to the power of business ideas that make a change.