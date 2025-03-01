Saturday, March 1, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Resident Calls for Ethics Investigation

Dear Editor:

I am writing to express my outrage at what I read in Justin Musella’s press release on public safety. His blatant abuse of office for personal gain is absolutely disgusting.

After demanding that Mayor Barberio crack down on neighborhood speeding at a public Township Council meeting, Justin and his wife were pulled over for speeding in that very same neighborhood! He admitted to the officer that he “pushed his wife” to speed. Then, he handed the officer his official Township business card in an effort to get his wife out of a speeding ticket. It worked – his wife was let off with a warning – and all of it was captured on video.

The fact that Justin used his elected office to get his wife out of a speeding ticket is as illegal as it is shocking. The Local Government Ethics Law clearly prohibits municipal officials from using their elected office to gain advantages for themselves and others that would not otherwise be available to ordinary citizens. This law, which can be found at N.J.S.A. 40A:9-22.5, is clear that “No local government officer or employee shall use or attempt to use his official position to secure unwarranted privileges or advantages for himself or others”.

The law clearly forbids Justin from using his position as a member of the Township Council to get his wife out of a speeding ticket, just as the Mayor or any other elected Township official would be prohibited from doing so. I am personally offended that Justin engaged in such selfish behavior in violation of the trust that Township residents put in him when they elected him to office.

Justin’s unlawful and distrustful behavior needs to be addressed. I am demanding that the Township Council issue a formal censure at its next meeting stating unequivocally that it does not condone Justin’s abuse of his elected office. Moreover, the Township Council should direct that a formal ethics complaint be filed with the Division of Local Government Services. Also, since Justin clearly believes that the law does not apply to him, the video evidence of his conduct should be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for further investigation.

Only by censoring Justin and referring his conduct to appropriate authorities for a full investigation can the Township Council assure Parsippany residents that it is safeguarding the public trust and putting the Township above their own personal and political agendas.

Parsippany resident
Michael Scangarella 

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

