Saturday, March 1, 2025
Home Improvements With Big Returns by Prep to List

By Focus contributor
Home updates, big returns

If you’re planning to sell your home within the next few years making smart updates can significantly boost the value. Enjoy your updated home now, sell later for much more. 

Today’s buyers are willing to pay a premium for updated homes to avoid the hassle and expense of renovations.

The good news? These high-return improvements typically cost about 50% less than major renovations:

Boost Curb Appeal

First impressions matter! A well-maintained exterior has a big impact. Consider:

•Pressure washing the exterior
•Painting any faded areas
•Trimming overgrown shrubs
•Adding fresh mulch 
•Updating old light fixtures

Paint & Hardware

A fresh coat of interior *neutral paint is a must and will freshen up your home (Most homes must be painted every 10 years). Also, updating interior door hardware and light fixtures with modern designs can make a big difference.

Kitchens & Bathrooms

These key areas add the most value to your home. Keep updates simple and cosmetic:

•Refinish good cabinets instead of replacing them
•Upgrade countertops, backsplash, and hardware 
•Install a quality vanity in the bathroom
•Replace dated bath tile if needed

Consider Flooring Wisely

New flooring can be expensive, so assess what truly needs replacing.
•If your wood floors are in “ok” shape, leave them as-is
•Neutral-colored carpet in good condition is usually fine, but replace bold colors
•Homeowners making these smart updates can profit $50,000 to $100,000 more. 

Prep to List is a Morris County-based company specializing in strategic cosmetic updates. They handle everything from design to materials and construction hassle-free. If you’re selling now, you can also pay at closing and keep all additional profits!

Contact them for a free home analysis: Prep to List, The Pre-Sale Experts.  Call or Text: (973) 221-4800; www.PreptoList.com;

instagram.com/preptolist; North & Central New Jersey; Pre-Sale renovations New Jersey.

Focus contributor
Parsippany Focus welcomes residents to submit articles for publication. Please note that the opinions and views expressed in these articles may not necessarily reflect those of the publisher.
