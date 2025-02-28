Morris County Law Enforcement Confirmed Takedown of Narcotics Network in Morristown

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Morristown Police Chief Darnell Richardson, FBI Newark Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Terence G. Reilly confirmed the arrest of several cocaine distributors following the execution of search warrants at three locations in Morristown. On February 27, 2025, a joint investigation resulted in the arrest of eleven (11) individuals and the seizure of controlled dangerous substances (CDS) and paraphernalia, as well as over $15,000 in U.S. Currency.

It is alleged that the charged individuals participated in a controlled dangerous substance distribution network throughout Morris County, with a high amount of activity in Morristown. As a result of an investigation, search warrants were executed by members of the MCPO Special Operations Division Tactical Team, Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT), and Morristown Police on February 27, at three residences on Orchard Street, Clyde Potts Drive, and Clyde Potts Court, as well as five vehicles.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of this investigation to date:

Naire Burnett, age 34, of Morristown was charged with the following:

1 count of First-Degree Leader of a Narcotics Trafficking Network

1 count of Second-Degree Employing a Juvenile in a CDS Distribution Scheme

1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Employ a Juvenile in a CDS Distribution Scheme

1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS

1 count of Second-Degree Possession with the intent to Distribute CDS

1 count of Third-Degree Possession of CDS

1 count of Third-Degree Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering

1 count of Third-Degree Money Laundering

Kasey Montilla, age 30, of Morristown, was charged with the following:

1 count of First-Degree Leader of a Narcotics Trafficking Network

1 count of Second-Degree Employing a Juvenile in a CDS Distribution Scheme

1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Employ a Juvenile in a CDS Distribution Scheme

1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS

1 count of Second-Degree Possession with the intent to Distribute CDS

1 count of Third-Degree Possession of CDS

1 count of Third-Degree Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering

1 count of Third-Degree Money Laundering

Deshawn Turpin, age 31, of Morristown, was charged with the following:

1 count of Second-Degree Employing a Juvenile in a CDS Distribution Scheme

1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Employ a Juvenile in a CDS Distribution Scheme

1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS

1 count of Second-Degree Possession with the intent to Distribute CDS

1 count of Third-Degree Possession of CDS

1 count of Third-Degree Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering

1 count of Third-Degree Money Laundering

Dayvon Rawls, age 23, of Morristown, was charged with the following:

1 count of Second-Degree Employing a Juvenile in a CDS Distribution Scheme

1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Employ a Juvenile in a CDS Distribution Scheme

1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS

1 count of Third-Degree Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering

Christopher Luke, age 23, of Morristown, was charged with the following:

1 count of Second-Degree Employing a Juvenile in a CDS Distribution Scheme

1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Employ a Juvenile in a CDS Distribution Scheme

1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS

1 count of Third-Degree Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering

1 count of Third-Degree Money Laundering

Jamie Cheatham, age 37, of Morristown, was charged with the following:

1 count of Second-Degree Employing a Juvenile in a CDS Distribution Scheme

1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Employ a Juvenile in a CDS Distribution Scheme

1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS

1 count of Third-Degree Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering

Rebecca Dempster, age 28, of Boonton, was charged with the following:

1 count of Second-Degree Employing a Juvenile in a CDS Distribution Scheme

1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Employ a Juvenile in a CDS Distribution Scheme

1 count of Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS

1 count of Second-Degree Possession with the intent to Distribute CDS

1 count of Third-Degree Possession of CDS

1 count of Third-Degree Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering

1 count of Third-Degree Money Laundering

Alex Gabriel Arguenta Dominguez, age 38, of Morristown, was charged with the following:

1 count of Third-Degree Conspiracy to Possess a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Samuel McKlin, age 62, of Boonton, was charged with the following:

1 count of Third-Degree Conspiracy to Possess a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Shane Scarlett, age 33, of Dover, was charged with the following:

1 count of Third-Degree Conspiracy to Possess a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Naire Burnett, Kasey Montilla, Deshawn Turpin, Dayvon Rawls, Jamie Cheatham, Christopher Luke, and Rebecca Dempster all remain lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings.

Alex Argueta-Dominguez, Shane Scarlett, and Samuel McKlin were charged on a summons complaint, processed, and released pending a court appearance.

Law enforcement agencies that participated in this investigation include members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morristown Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Morris Township Police, Morris Plains Police, Dover Police, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said, “This is a continuing investigation into what we allege is a well-organized drug distribution network, centered in Morristown. These arrests are the result of a six-month-long cooperative operation between the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morristown Police Department, Newark FBI, and assisting agencies. Cooperative investigations of this nature targeting criminal organizations are vital, and are an efficient use of intelligence and resources. I thank Sheriff Gannon, FBI SAC Reilly, and Morristown Police Chief Richardson for their efforts in supporting this important investigation. I want to especially commend MCPO Lt. James Bruno, MCPO Sgt. Jimmy Atoche, and Morristown Police Det. Scott Weaver for their efforts in this investigation, and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Brad Seabury and Senior Assistant Prosecutor Erin Callahan for their legal and investigational guidance.”

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said, “I applaud the good work of our investigators who have disrupted such a large and organized drug network, operating right here in the heart of Morris County. The alleged members were part of a dangerous and organized network that has caused significant harm to our community. Morris County is fortunate to have forged such strong partnerships between its law enforcement agencies, which is vital to stopping the spread of drug trafficking and ensuring the safety of all residents.”

Morristown Police Chief Darnell Richardson said, “The Morristown Bureau of Police and its dedicated officers remain steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding our community and addressing concerns that impact the quality of life of our residents. In response to multiple complaints, we initiated a joint operation with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and our law enforcement partners to target these criminal activities. This collaborative effort underscores our unwavering dedication to keeping our streets safe and ensuring that those who seek to harm our community are held accountable.”

Morristown Police Chief Richardson urges community members to continue reporting quality-of-life concerns by calling 973-538-2200.