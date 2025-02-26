Signature Acquisitions Expands Parsippany Portfolio with One Jefferson Road Purchase

PARSIPPANY — Signature Acquisitions has added One Jefferson Road to its growing portfolio in Parsippany, marking its third acquisition within the well-known office campus, The Center of Morris County. The purchase, arranged by JLL, adds 100,010 square feet to Signature’s holdings.

The three-story building is fully occupied by Day Pitney LLP, which plans to relocate to 8 Sylvan Way in Parsippany in late summer or early fall of 2025. This move will vacate One Jefferson Road, providing Signature with a blank slate to determine the property’s future. The building, constructed in 2009 on an 8.49-acre site, features modern finishes, flexible floorplates, a full-service cafeteria, and an outdoor park with walking trails.

The sale was led by JLL’s Jose Cruz, Jeremy Neuer, Ryan Robertson, and Bradley Wachenfeld, representing Office Properties Income Trust. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

“Signature has a vision for the future of The Center of Morris, and One Jefferson is a crucial piece of the puzzle,” said Jeremy Neuer, Senior Managing Director with JLL’s Morristown-based capital markets team. “We are excited to see how the park continues to evolve.”

JLL previously brokered Signature’s 100 and 300 Kimball Drive acquisitions in 2019 and 2022, respectively. 100 Kimball spans 175,000 square feet, while b measures 400,000 square feet.

Day Pitney’s new location at 8 Sylvan Way is part of a 176,062-square-foot building that underwent significant renovation in 2009. The firm plans to occupy multiple floors in the newly repositioned office space, aiming to modernize its workspaces to better meet the current and future needs of its attorneys, staff, and clients.

This strategic relocation underscores the dynamic nature of Parsippany’s commercial real estate market and highlights Signature Acquisitions’ commitment to enhancing its portfolio within the region.