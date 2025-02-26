Saturday, March 1, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsSignature Acquisitions Expands Parsippany Portfolio with One Jefferson Road Purchase
Business NewsLocal News

Signature Acquisitions Expands Parsippany Portfolio with One Jefferson Road Purchase

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
4366
One Jefferson Road in Parsippany, recently acquired by Signature Acquisitions, will soon become available as Day Pitney LLP prepares to relocate to 8 Sylvan Way.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Signature Acquisitions has added One Jefferson Road to its growing portfolio in Parsippany, marking its third acquisition within the well-known office campus, The Center of Morris County. The purchase, arranged by JLL, adds 100,010 square feet to Signature’s holdings.

The three-story building is fully occupied by Day Pitney LLP, which plans to relocate to 8 Sylvan Way in Parsippany in late summer or early fall of 2025. This move will vacate One Jefferson Road, providing Signature with a blank slate to determine the property’s future. The building, constructed in 2009 on an 8.49-acre site, features modern finishes, flexible floorplates, a full-service cafeteria, and an outdoor park with walking trails.

The sale was led by JLL’s Jose Cruz, Jeremy Neuer, Ryan Robertson, and Bradley Wachenfeld, representing Office Properties Income Trust. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

“Signature has a vision for the future of The Center of Morris, and One Jefferson is a crucial piece of the puzzle,” said Jeremy Neuer, Senior Managing Director with JLL’s Morristown-based capital markets team. “We are excited to see how the park continues to evolve.”

JLL previously brokered Signature’s 100 and 300 Kimball Drive acquisitions in 2019 and 2022, respectively. 100 Kimball spans 175,000 square feet, while b measures 400,000 square feet.

Day Pitney’s new location at 8 Sylvan Way is part of a 176,062-square-foot building that underwent significant renovation in 2009. The firm plans to occupy multiple floors in the newly repositioned office space, aiming to modernize its workspaces to better meet the current and future needs of its attorneys, staff, and clients.

This strategic relocation underscores the dynamic nature of Parsippany’s commercial real estate market and highlights Signature Acquisitions’ commitment to enhancing its portfolio within the region.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Experience Passion, Betrayal and Tragic Love at CCM’s Spellbinding Performance of “Romeo & Juliet” 
Next article
Letter to the Editor: I Support the Proposed Public Safety Reforms by Musella
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »