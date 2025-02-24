Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Held on February 13 Meeting

PARSIPPANY—The Board of Education of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills met on Thursday, February 13, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center, 292 Parsippany Road.

The Closed Session began at 5:00 p.m., followed by the Regular Session at 7:00 p.m. During the meeting, board members will address several key topics, including:

•Budget Discussions

•Personnel MattersAwarding of Bids

•Payment of Bills

•Transfer of Funds

•General Business Items

The meeting agenda also allows consideration of additional matters after this notice is published. Action may be taken on agenda items.

Residents interested in the latest district updates can access the Superintendent’s Bulletin at the following link: Superintendent’s Bulletin.

The meeting lets the community stay informed about the school district’s financial planning, hiring, and operational matters. Parents, educators, and community members are encouraged to attend and participate.

For further information, contact Mrs. Robin Tedesco, Interim School Business Administrator and Board Secretary.