Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – February 18, 2025

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills met on Tuesday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. to discuss a range of community initiatives, infrastructure improvements, and financial matters that will shape the township’s future.

Agenda Highlights

Consent Agenda (Routine Approvals)

Appointment of Special Law Enforcement Officers, Class II Interlocal Agreement with Morris County for a Nutrition Center at the Community Center Budget Appropriation Transfers Change Order No. 8 for Well No. 1 A-R Replacement Project Purchase of an Aerial Lift and Chip Body Purchase of Two Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers for Parsippany Police Purchase of In-Car Video System and Video Manager for Police Contract Extension for Sewage Sludge Disposal Services

Ordinances – First Reading

Ordinance 2025:01 – Adoption of the 169 Lackawanna Avenue Redevelopment Plan. Ordinance 2025:02 – Amendments to Chapter 430 (Zoning) of the Township Code.

Non-Consent Agenda (Discussion & Separate Votes)

Change orders for Well 21-R Replacement Project and Well No. 1 A-R Replacement Project.

Financial Approvals

Payroll Payments (February 28, 2025) – $1,650,000

(February 28, 2025) – Bills List Payments (February 18, 2025) – $3,415,167.98

What’s Next?

The next council session, following the February 4 meeting, is scheduled for March 4, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and engaged in these discussions as the township continues to grow and develop.

The council meeting will provide an opportunity for public input, allowing residents to voice their opinions on key issues impacting the community. Those interested in attending or participating in the public session should be prepared to share their thoughts and concerns during the designated time.

Adequate notice of this meeting has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the Open Public Meetings Law by filing the notice in the Office of the Township Clerk and by posting the meeting notice on the bulletin board at the Municipal Building on December 2, 2024, where it has remained posted since that date. A legal notice appeared in the Daily Record and the Newark Star-Ledger on December 6, 2024.

