Roxbury Motel Armed Robbery Shooter Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Roxbury Police Chief Matthew Holland confirmed that Auraceli A. Maldonado, 25, Irvington, has been sentenced for shooting a man at the Roxbury Motel on October 18, 2023, during an armed robbery. Co-defendant Jean Omar Rockson, 34, Orange, previously entered a guilty plea concerning the incident and is awaiting sentencing.

On January 21, 2025, Maldonado pled guilty to one count of first-degree Robbery and one count of second-degree Aggravated Assault. On February 21, the Honorable Ralph E. Amirata, J.S.C. imposed an aggregate sentence of twelve years in New Jersey State Prison, subject to the No Early Release Act (NERA) and Graves Act.

At approximately 8:54 p.m. on October 18, 2023, authorities were notified that a man had been shot at the Roxbury Motel on Route 46. Roxbury Police officers arrived on scene, located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, and provided lifesaving medical aid. The 36-year-old victim was transported to a medical center with severe but not life-threatening injuries. Doctors amputated the victim’s leg above the knee on October 25, the complaint said.

Subsequent investigation revealed the victim had planned to meet with an unknown suspect at the motel. On the incident date, surveillance video captured a Honda Accord with a New York registration arriving at the motel parking lot. A man and a woman were seen exiting the vehicle. Two individuals – later identified as Auraceli A. Maldonado and Jean Omar Rockson – met with the victim inside a hotel room and robbed him. Maldonado was armed with an assault-style rifle during the interaction and shot the victim in the leg during a struggle for the firearm. She and Rockson fled the scene after the shooting.

Maldonado was subsequently located and detained in Middleburg, Florida, on November 2, 2023. Co-defendant Rockson was arrested outside his Orange residence on February 15, 2024.

Rockson entered a guilty plea to first-degree Robbery on October 8, 2024, before the Honorable Ralph E. Amirata, J.S.C. A sentencing date is pending. Rockson is currently on home detention subject to Pretrial Monitoring Level 3+ and is to have no contact with the victim.

Prosecutor Carroll commends the efforts of the Roxbury Police Department, the Orange Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office—Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit in this investigation and prosecution.