Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education to Hold February 27 Meeting

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold a meeting on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center, located at 292 Parsippany Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054.
- Closed Session: 5:30 p.m.
- Regular Session: 7:00 p.m.
Agenda Includes:
- Budget Discussion
- Personnel
- Award of Bids
- Payment of Bills
- Transfer of Funds
- General Business Items
The Superintendent’s Bulletin is available online:
🔗 Superintendent’s Bulletin
Action may be taken on these or other matters that arise.
For additional information, contact:
Mrs. Robin Tedesco, Interim School Business Administrator & Board Secretary