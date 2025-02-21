Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education to Hold February 27 Meeting

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold a meeting on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center, located at 292 Parsippany Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054.

Closed Session: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Regular Session: 7:00 p.m.

Agenda Includes:

Budget Discussion

Personnel

Award of Bids

Payment of Bills

Transfer of Funds

General Business Items

The Superintendent’s Bulletin is available online:

🔗 Superintendent’s Bulletin

Action may be taken on these or other matters that arise.

For additional information, contact:

Mrs. Robin Tedesco, Interim School Business Administrator & Board Secretary