Friday, February 21, 2025
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education to Hold February 27 Meeting

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Matt DeVitto, Wendy Wright, Ph.D., Michelle Shappell, Tim Berrios, Katherine Gilfillan, Board Attorney, Alison Cogan, President, Robert Sutter, Ed.D., Superintendent, Andrew Choffo, Vice-President, Robin Tedesco, Interim BA, Judy Mayer, Sheethal Abraham, Jack Raia

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold a meeting on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center, located at 292 Parsippany Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054.

  • Closed Session: 5:30 p.m.
  • Regular Session: 7:00 p.m.

Agenda Includes:

  • Budget Discussion
  • Personnel
  • Award of Bids
  • Payment of Bills
  • Transfer of Funds
  • General Business Items

The Superintendent’s Bulletin is available online:
🔗 Superintendent’s Bulletin

Action may be taken on these or other matters that arise.

For additional information, contact:
Mrs. Robin Tedesco, Interim School Business Administrator & Board Secretary

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
