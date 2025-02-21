Calais School Bids Farewell to Beloved Therapy Dog, Star

MORRIS COUNTY — The Calais School, a state-approved private special education school in Whippany, is celebrating the retirement of Star, a cherished therapy dog who has provided unwavering support to students for the past four years. The Black Labrador Retriever has been an integral part of the school’s award-winning therapy dog program, impacting students’ emotional, behavioral, and academic growth.

Star joined the Calais School therapy dog team alongside her handler, Lori Kertesz, after undergoing rigorous training. Both were prepared to navigate the unique clinical and emotional challenges of a school environment, utilizing The Calais Method, a proprietary approach that seamlessly integrates therapy dogs into student development programs.

Throughout her time at Calais, Star played a key role in various sessions, including occupational, speech, and physical therapy and reading remediation through the BARK (Be A Reading Kid) program. She also participated in counseling services and greeted students each morning and afternoon. Tiffany Shevchik, the school’s Animal-Assisted Interventions Coordinator, praised Star’s contributions:

“Star’s gentle presence and ability to engage in therapy sessions provided students immense academic, emotional, and social benefits.”

Beyond her structured sessions, Star’s calming presence helped ease anxiety, improve motivation, and foster stronger peer relationships. Working alongside therapists, counselors, and educators, she empowered students to overcome personal challenges and build self-esteem.

As Star embarks on her well-earned retirement, the Calais School community reflects on the profound difference she has made. Though she will be missed, her legacy of compassion and care will continue to inspire the school’s therapy dog program for years.

About The Calais School

The Calais School is a nonprofit, state-approved private provider of special education for students in grades K through 12 Plus. The school specializes in supporting students with learning disabilities, anxiety, mood, behavioral, and autism spectrum disorders. To learn more, visit www.thecalaisschool.org.