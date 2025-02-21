Letter to the Editor: Musella’s Judgment Raises Serious Concerns

Dear Editor:

Councilman Justin Musella continues to demonstrate why he is not the right choice for Mayor of Parsippany. He persistently spreads misinformation about the realities facing our community.

Of particular concern is Musella’s reliance on the same political operative who previously advised Mayor Michael Soriano—Tom Jones, a close ally of Governor Phil Murphy. Jones, who was ultimately removed from the Soriano administration, was later appointed to a position at NJ Transit, an agency that has struggled significantly under Murphy’s leadership.

This decision raises serious questions about Musella’s judgment. Why would he choose to align himself with an advisor from an administration that contributed to Parsippany’s financial difficulties, jeopardized the town’s credit rating, and failed to prioritize public safety?

In 2017, Parsippany suffered the consequences of electing an inexperienced and ineffective mayor, placing the town in financial jeopardy. We cannot afford to make that mistake again. Unfortunately, Musella appears to follow a similar pattern. His lack of experience and questionable decision-making are evident, and the misinformation he continues to spread is reminiscent of the missteps that previously set our community back.

Ray Santana