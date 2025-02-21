Friday, February 21, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Musella's Judgment Raises Serious Concerns

Dear Editor:

Councilman Justin Musella continues to demonstrate why he is not the right choice for Mayor of Parsippany. He persistently spreads misinformation about the realities facing our community.

Of particular concern is Musella’s reliance on the same political operative who previously advised Mayor Michael Soriano—Tom Jones, a close ally of Governor Phil Murphy. Jones, who was ultimately removed from the Soriano administration, was later appointed to a position at NJ Transit, an agency that has struggled significantly under Murphy’s leadership.

This decision raises serious questions about Musella’s judgment. Why would he choose to align himself with an advisor from an administration that contributed to Parsippany’s financial difficulties, jeopardized the town’s credit rating, and failed to prioritize public safety?

In 2017, Parsippany suffered the consequences of electing an inexperienced and ineffective mayor, placing the town in financial jeopardy. We cannot afford to make that mistake again. Unfortunately, Musella appears to follow a similar pattern. His lack of experience and questionable decision-making are evident, and the misinformation he continues to spread is reminiscent of the missteps that previously set our community back.

Ray Santana

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
