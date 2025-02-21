Friday, February 21, 2025
Letter to Editor: Jigar Shah’s Candidacy & Alarms Over Election Integrity

Dear Editor:

I have lived in Parsippany for over 40 years, but since I’ve been on a fixed income, I have been following local news closely. I follow who raises our taxes and gives 30-year tax breaks to their developer buddies. Like many people, I have been reserving judgment about the upcoming Republican mayoral primary, and the recent news regarding Mayor Barberio’s pick of Mr. Jigar Shah for the council was the last straw!

I cannot believe that Barberio would elevate someone to the council with a very shady past and potentially illegal participation in this ballot handling scheme. We know how important election integrity was in 2020, so we can’t promote people with a very dark past ourselves.

I believe that Mayor Barberio is a nice person who cannot surround himself with good people. Given his unshakeable loyalty to the face of the PILOT program, Mr. John Inglesino (and also our real mayor), why can’t Mayor Barberio ever make good character judgment calls?

Mr. Shah’s past dealings in alleged absentee ballot fraud raise serious doubts, and I believe he should come clean about what happened or be dropped from the ticket. How can you trust an individual like this? As a senior myself, I don’t want anybody trying to take my ballot and tamper with it. We must keep Mr. Shah as far away from town hall as possible, and in order to do that, I will be casting my ballot for Councilman Justin Musella.

Long-time Parsippany Resident
Barbara Mathews

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
